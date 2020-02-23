Covid-19: Johor mulls lowering theme park entertainment tax for foreign tourists

Johor will study if there is a need to lower entertainment tax rates on foreign tourists at theme parks following the spread of the Covid-19 infection. — AFP pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 23 — Johor will study if there is a need to lower entertainment tax rates on foreign tourists at theme parks following the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

State Tourism and Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung, however, said every decision and approach on the matter would be taken after the economic stimulus package to reduce external economic impact following the Covid-19 outbreak, to be announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on February 27.

“I have received feedback from them (theme park industry players) on the entertainment tax that will be imposed on foreign tourists.

“I have also raised this issue at the state executive council meeting and we will examine the decline in the number of tourists (after that) then we will make a decision,” he told a press conference after the closing ceremony of the Tourism Recovery Action Committee Town Hall here today.

Liow said this when asked if there were any tourism industry players in the state who had proposed the tax relief to the state government following the Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the event, he said industry players needed to change their strategies, strive and focus on the domestic tourism sector and devise creative and special packages to attract local tourists.

Liow said the state government had taken several steps to attract tourists.

“The state government has launched a publicity roadshow with Tourism Johor for the Visit Johor Year with the 2020 Johor Malaysian Games (Sukma) Secretariat in the focus area in Perak this month and several states to promote Johor next month.

“Tourism Johor has also taken a joint approach with bloggers and local social media influencers to promote (more) interesting places in the state. These are among the efforts taken to attract tourists,” he said. — Bernama