Mother, baby seriously injured in crash involving drunk driver in Kedah

ALOR SETAR, Feb 19 — A woman and her 12-month-old baby girl were seriously injured in a crash involving a man driving under the influence of alcohol near Persiaran Sultan Abdul Hamid here, last night.

In the 11.30pm incident, victim Bashirah Mohd Yazid, 31, and her daughter, Norhidayah Ahmad Yusof sustained severe injuries, while her husband Ahmad Yusof Che Kar, 42, and son, Mohamad Taufiq, 10, suffered minor injuries.

Kota Setar police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said they received a report on the incident involving a car, a van and four family members who were on the roadside, at 11.45pm.

“The incident occurred when a 39-year-old driver of a BMW car coming from Jalan Teratai collided with a Toyota van driven by a 58-year-old man, which was coming from Persiaran Sultan Abdul Hamid.

“As a result of the collision, the car driver lost control before the vehicle skidded and hit the four family members near the scene of the incident," he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Rozi said all the victims were taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here, while the car driver was treated at a private hospital.

“Blood alcohol tests confirmed that the car driver was driving while intoxicated, however, investigations are still underway according to Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. — Bernama