Ku Nan’s RM1m graft case to be heard before new judge

Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 18, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 ― The former Minister of Federal Territories Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s RM1 million corruption case will be heard before a new High Court judge.

This followed the Court of Appeal’s decision on February 12 which allowed Tengku Adnan’s appeal to disqualify Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali from hearing the case and ordered the case to be heard before another judge.

During the case management today, Justice Mohd Nazlan said he had taken note of the appellate court’s decision.

“This case is hereby transferred to High Court 4 (before Justice Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin),” he said.

During the proceedings before Justice Muhammad Jamil, deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim filed an application for a stay of proceedings pending the outcome of the prosecution’s appeal against the appellate court’s decision at the Federal Court.

Justice Muhammad Jamil allowed the application and set March 25 for the next case management.

So far, two prosecution witnesses have testified before Justice Mohd Nazlan.

On November 15, 2018, Tengku Adnan, 69, claimed trial to receiving RM1 million from businessman Datuk Tan Eng Boon through a cheque that was deposited into his CIMB Bank account, as an inducement to approve an application by Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now known as Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) to increase the industrial plot ratio of a piece of land on Jalan Semarak.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Putra World Trade Centre CIMB bank branch on December 27, 2013.

On September 17 last year, Tan was fined RM1.5 million after he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of abetting Tengku Adnan in receiving the RM1 million bribe.

Three days later, Justice Mohd Nazlan dismissed Tengku Adnan’s application for him to recuse himself from presiding the case.

Tengku Adnan filed the application on the ground that the judge had read and considered the facts of the case of Tan. ― Bernama