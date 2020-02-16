Use upcoming Parliamentary sitting to fulfill promises, Kit Siang tells Pakatan lawmakers

The next Parliament sitting is slated to start from March 9 until April 16 for a total of 24 days. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang has called upon Pakatan Harapan lawmakers to use the next Parliamentary sitting to its fullest extent by implementing as many election promises as it can, after weeks of incessant speculation and rumours on the prime minister’s commitment to power transition.

Claiming that conspirators and plotters had attempted to ‘torpedo’ the ruling administration prior to the 15th General Election, Lim said these individuals have certainly misread the commitment of Pakatan leaders to reset nation-building policies in developing the country into a world-class nation and end Malaysia’s trajectory as a kleptocratic state.

He also said there were lingering hopes expressed by said conspirators that ‘something big’ would take place before the Pakatan Presidential Council convenes on February 21.

“Let us make this parliamentary meeting the most important one, not only in the history of the 22-month Pakatan Harapan government but in the nation’s history, by implementing the most number of Pakatan Harapan promises of a New Malaysia in the 14th General Election,” he said in a statement.

The next Parliament sitting is slated to start from March 9 until April 16 for a total of 24 days.

Two weeks ago, Opposition party PAS said it would table a motion of confidence in support of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership in the upcoming Lower House sitting, a move aimed at keeping him in office for the electoral term.

Lim said the meeting between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Dr Mahathir last Thursday had exposed rumoured efforts of PAS as well as factions within Umno and PKR to back the prime minister to serve his full term.

The Iskandar Puteri MP also acknowledged the imperfection of the Pakatan Harapan administration, further pointing out the coalition never expected to win GE14.

“We had not expected the scale and depth of the problems the Najib administration had left behind, but we are committed to achieve a turnaround in all aspects of Malaysian life so that we can set about to achieve our objective of an united, harmonious, just, democratic, progressive and prosperous Malaysia,” he added.