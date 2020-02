Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will turn 95 in a few months, but the world’s oldest elected prime minister is not too old to boogie still. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will turn 95 in a few months, but the world’s oldest elected prime minister is not too old to boogie still.

In a video circulating online, the prime minister is seen dancing enthusiastically with his daughter, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, to a Malay folk song.

It is unclear where or when the clip was recorded but several media outlets suggested that it was from a Ronggeng Nite fundraiser.