Machete thrown at lawyer’s car at Jalan Duta Court Complex parking lot

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 ― A man was believed to have thrown a machete towards the windscreen of a lawyer’s car at a parking area at the Jalan Duta Court Complex here.

Sentul district police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said in the incident at about 7.55am today the lawyer was taking his belongings from the car before he heard a loud noise.

He said the lawyer later found a machete on his car windscreen.

“The suspect who was riding a motorcycle had also kicked another lawyer who was walking towards the court before fleeing the scene,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said there was no closed-circuit television camera at the location and efforts were underway to track the suspect. ― Bernama