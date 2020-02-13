Smart Nation 2020 Expo and forum postponed to Sept 8-10 due to Covid-19

Passengers wear masks at a bus station in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The Smart Nation 2020 Expo — the region’s leading exhibition on smart initiatives, technology and applications — and its co-located event EVM Asia 2020, which are scheduled for March 24-26, have been postponed to September 8-10.

Chairman of the organising committee Tan Sri Tajuddin Ali, in a statement, said the venue, however, would remain unchanged, that is at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

“This decision was taken as part of our contingency plan in view of the health concerns due to the 2019 novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and the feedback from a number of participants.

“We put the health and safety of our exhibitors, speakers, delegates and visitors of paramount importance. We also view seriously, the recent World Health Organisation’s declaration that the new coronavirus as a Global Public Health Emergency,” he said.

He added that the action taken by the organising committee was in the best interest of all participants and to remove any uncertainties due to Covid-19 and to allow the organising committee to continue with their plan to deliver an international class event in September. — Bernama