Saifuddin Nasution: Signing of SD just rumours

PKR Secretary-General Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution speaks to reporters outside the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — Claims that a group of members of parliament (MPs) signed a statutory declaration (SD) to support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister until the current term ends, are just hearsay, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said he had read the report which was published by Sarawak Report but he has no knowledge of the matter.

“There is no confirmation (on the SD). No one came forward (to confirm),” said Saifuddin Nasution who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister.

He said this when met by reporters after a dialogue session on the impact of Covid-2019 held between the ministry and industry players, here today.

Yesterday, Sarawak Report quoted sources claiming that MPs from Umno, PAS, Bersatu and PKR MPs in favour of deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, were urged to come to Kuala Lumpur to sign the SD within 48 hours.

Asked if he was also invited to sign the SD, Saifuddin Nasution said: “As far as I know there was no invitation. These are just rumours.” — Bernama