Indonesian suspect in Dungun murder case claims he can speak to God, see spirits

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 ― The Indonesian murder suspect who allegedly killed 39-year-old labourer Mohd Zukanain Abd Aziz at an estate in Kampung Beril Paka, Dungun, Terengganu in the early hours of Wednesday morning has claimed that he can communicate with God and see spirits.

In a report by Astro Awani, the victim’s wife, Rosnah Muhamed, 34, said the suspect told them of his ability before slashing her husband’s neck.

It is understood that the 29-year-old suspect, who is known only as Joko, and the victim had been friends for four years.

Rosnah explained that on the evening of the murder, she and her family had shared a meal with the suspect at his home.

After dinner, the suspect started clearing shrubs in the compound with a parang (machete).

As the family was leaving, Joko charged at Mohd Zukanain with the parang, which led to Mohd Zukanain taking out his own parang from his car. He then spoke to the suspect.

“He told my husband that he can speak to God, that he can see dajjal (Antichrist) and other things.

“My husband asked him: ‘Is there a problem? If there’s a problem, speak up’.

“But he said there was no problem,” said Rosnah, adding that prior to that, her husband had asked his family to get in the car as he found Joko’s behaviour concerning.

She said that Mohd Zukainan then tried to disarm Joko but Joko seized the parang and then slashed Mohd Zukainan’s neck.

Dungun police chief Superintendent Baharudin Abdullah confirmed that the family of seven had visited the suspect’s home on the estate at around 8pm on Tuesday night for dinner.