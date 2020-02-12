Driver remanded after crash which saw toddler flung out of car near Senawang

The man will be in remand until February 14. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

REMBAU, Feb 12 ― The driver of a Perodua Myvi car in a viralled video showing a two-year-old boy thrown out of a car and landing in the fast lane of the south-bound North-South Expressway (PLUS) is in remand for three days from today to facilitate investigation.

Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement deputy head, DSP Shaifulizan Sulaiman said the remand against the 20-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Tan Chai Wei.

The man, clad in T-shirt and black short trousers, arrived at the court accompanied by a few policemen. He would be in remand until Feb 14.

He was arrested in Batu Berendam, Melaka, at about 4.50pm yesterday.

Yesterday, a 59-second video recording of the incident via a dashboard camera went viral on the social media.

The incident took place about 3.20pm at KM 235.5, of the north-bound PLUS Expressway near Senawang.

The boy was travelling with his family in a car when he was thrown out of the vehicle after the driver lost control of the wheel while trying to avoid colliding with another car that was being driven in a dangerous manner.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Women Affairs, Family and Welfare Action Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon, who visited the boy at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban today, said the boy sustained slight external injury and was reported in stable condition.

The X-Ray conducted on him showed there was no internal injury, she told reporters, adding that the state government would provide financial contribution and a child restraint seat (CSR) for his family.

“The incident clearly shows the importance of using child seat...it is also hoped that with this incident, the public will comply with the regulations on the use of use of CSR for children,” she added.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father, K. Satthiaseelan, 33, said he was driving on the right lane of the expressway when, through his rear-view mirror, he saw a Honda Jazz flicked a high beam, with a Perodua Myvi trailing closely behind it.

“When I wanted to give way, a Perodua Myvi suddenly came from the left lane and cut across to the right lane, hitting the left rear side of my car in doing so, and the impact caused me to ram into the divider.

“It was then that I saw my son flying through the window screen of the front passenger seat. I immediately stopped the car in the middle of the road and searched for him in the car, but could not find him. It was only after that, I saw him in the middle of the road and quickly went to him,” he added.

Satthiaseelan, a furniture factory worker who resides in Taman Cempaka, Rantau, thanked all quarters fo their assistance in the incident, especially the lorry driver, who stopped his vehicle and then went to get his son, Tisshaaanth. ― Bernama