Court charges despatch rider with threatening FT Minister Khalid Samad on Facebook

SUNGAI BESAR, Feb 11 ― A despatch rider who threatened a minister on his Facebook account in March last year was charged in the Sabak Bernam Magistrate’s Court here today.

Mohd Noor Izwan Mohd Ibrahim, 37, however pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Mahmoodah VM Abdul Latiff.

He was charged with criminal intimidation by issuing a threat against Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad via his Facebook under the name “Izwan Ibrahim”.

The offence was allegedly committed at about 2.30pm on March 13, 2019 and the threat was read on March 27 the same year at a house in Taman Aman Fasa 2, Sabak Bernam.

The charge framed under Section 503 of the Penal Code punishable under Section 506 of the same Act provides a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both, for criminal intimidation while a threat to cause death, grievous hurt or destruction to property carries a jail term of up to seven years, or with a fine of both, upon conviction.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy public prosecutor Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan urged the court to impose bail of RM5,000 with one surety on the accused.

However, National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Erni Ahmad appealed to reduce the amount to RM1,500 as that was all that the accused and his family could afford.

The court allowed Mohd Noor Izwan bail of RM3,000 with one surety and fixed March 19 for mention. ― Bernama