Canadian tourist among seven new suspected coronavirus cases in Sarawak

KUCHING, Feb 11 — A Canadian tourist, who arrived at Mulu Airport two days ago, are among seven new suspected cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Sarawak as of 10.30 am today, according to State Disaster Management Committee.

It said, before arriving at Mulu, the Canadian man who complained of having a fever, had a travel record indicating that he had stopped at several cities, including Chinese Taipei, Singapore, Bali, Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu.

“He was then referred to Miri Hospital after undergoing screening conducted by the state Health Department team and is now being quarantined there,” a spokesman for the committee told Bernama tonight.

In a statement issued by the committee earlier, it said that apart from the Canadian, another six new Patient Under Investigation (PUI) for 2019-nCoV cases were recorded, where three are currently observed at Sarawak General Hospital, two at Bintulu Hospital and one at Sibu Hospital.

“The cumulative number of PUI cases from Jan 10 until today in the state stands at 67. They comprise 49 Malaysians, 15 Chinese nationals and one each being Thai, Indonesian and Canadian. From the total number of PUI cases, 51 had been tested negative for the coronavirus infection while 16 cases are still waiting for laboratory testing result,” it added.

As of yesterday, the state Health Department had managed to screen a total of 5,984 arrivals at various air, land and sea entry points state-wide. — Bernama