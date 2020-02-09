Drunk driver crashes into motorcycle in Penang, killing rider

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 9 — A factory worker was killed and his wife seriously injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit from behind by a car driven by a man believed to be drunk at Km140.2 North-South Expressway, northbound at the exit to Perai here, early this morning.

In the 5am crash, Khairizul Mohamad Noor, 39, died on the spot while his wife, Zuriana Hasan, 36, who was seriously injured was taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) and was reported unconscious and in a critical condition.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 34-year-old Perodua Alza driver was detained for investigation and a breath test found the man was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Initial investigation revealed that the accident occurred in the left lane of the highway when the car hit the rear of a motorcycle carrying the couple, causing the rider to be thrown off the motorcycle and die at the scene due to severe injuries,” he told Bernama here today.

Nik Ros Azhan said the driver of the car who had not suffered any injuries was also sent to HSJ for a complete blood test.

“The body was also taken to the same hospital for a post-mortem before being handed over to the family,” he added.

He urged the public or witnesses who saw the crash to come forward to facilitate investigation.

Meanwhile, a family member of the victim, who was at the HSJ Forensic Medicine Department and wanted to be identified only as Khairuddin, said the couple was on their way home to Butterworth after having dinner with the wife’s two younger siblings.

“Zuriana is still unconscious and she does not know her husband has died, the couple has five children,” he said, adding that Khairizul’s body was buried at Jalan Hj Mohd Saad Islamic Cemetery, here. — Bernama