UUM academic fellow to contest post of Armada chief

SHAH ALAM, Feb 8 — Academic Fellow at Universiti Utara Malaysia Muhammad Muzzammil Ismail announced today that he will contest the post of Armada (Youth) chief of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) at the upcoming party elections.

Muhammad Muzzammil, 30, who is also National Armada exco made the announcement at the launching ceremony of Pertubuhan Angkatan Baru Malaysia here.

Following the announcement, Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who said he would defend the post, will face at least two challengers namely Muhammad Muzzammil and Seaview Park Armada chief Razalif Mohd Zain, 30.

Meanwhile, another National Armada exco Abu Hafiz Salleh Hudin, 31, announced his intention to contest the post of Armada deputy chief. — Bernama