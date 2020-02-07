PKR sec-gen: Zuraida’s application to temporarily vacate posts accepted

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to the press after the closing ceremony of the 7th Asia-Pacific Urban Forum in Bayan Lepas October 17, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — The PKR political bureau has agreed to let embattled vice president Zuraida Kamaruddin relinquish all her party positions pending the disciplinary proceedings against her, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

The PKR secretary-general added that party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had presented Zuraida’s letter on the matter to the political bureau, which deliberated on it before reaching its decision during a meeting Wednesday.

“The political bureau has agreed to her letter in which she has stated her intention to go on leave,” said Saiffudin when met by reporters after a press conference at the Finance Ministry here today.

