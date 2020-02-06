Gobind: E-Tunai initiative encourages people to embrace technology

The e-Tunai Rakyat initiative was launched on January 14 with an allocation of RM450 million. — SoyaCincau pic

SEREMBAN, Feb 6 ― The introduction of the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative is another effort by the government to encourage Malaysians to embrace technology, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said it was also in line with the nation's shift towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Many people are now doing business online. We can see how important it is for us to encourage people to learn to use technology for their benefit.

“The e-Tunai Rakyat programme is a very good initiative. There are certain criteria that need to be fulfilled to enable Malaysians to receive the RM30 initiative,” he told reporters after attending the Info On Wheels programme at Pasar Besar Seremban here today.

The programme was carried out to explain several pubic-related issued including the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection, e-tunai rakyat programme and toll rate reduction.

Also present were Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith and Information director-general Roselindawati Abdul Rahman.

The e-Tunai Rakyat initiative was launched on January 14 with an allocation of RM450 million. About 15 million Malaysians are eligible to claim RM30 each through one of three e-wallet operators namely Grab, Boost, and Touch 'n Go.

On the 18 per cent toll reduction, Gobind said it had received positive response from the people.

“The current toll rate will remain for the next 38 years and the government will no longer need to pay huge compensation which can reach billions of ringgit every year,” he said adding the move would also help reduce the government's costs.

A Cabinet meeting on January 15, decided that an 18 per cent toll discount would be given to passenger cars, buses and taxis (i.e class 1, 4 and 5 vehicles) on the following highways New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE); North South Expressway Central Link (ELITE); Malaysia-Singapore Second-Link Highway (LINKEDUA); Phase 2 East Coast Expressway (LPT 2); Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (SPDH); and Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE).

The discount was also applicable to class 2, 3, 4 and 5 vehicles plying the Penang Bridge.

On the Info On Wheels, Gobind said the programme would continue to be held to provide information on government's initiatives as well as explanations on any arising issues.

He said that since January 27, the Information Department had implemented 935 Info on Wheels programmes nationwide.

“I think this kind of initiative should continue to be implemented. We will continue to go to every state nationwide to bring the latest and accurate information to all Malaysians. ― Bernama