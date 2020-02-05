Rosmah arrives in court sans wheelchair, accompanied by ambulance (VIDEO)

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex February 5, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has arrived for her court date today amid concerns she was suffering from severe neck and back aches which may necessitate the need for her to attend in a wheelchair.

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived at the Kuala Lumpur High Court at 9.55am accompanied by an ambulance and medical personnel.

Rosmah arrived with two black cars and alighted from the first black car, without the aid of a wheelchair, wearing a green baju kurung with platform sandals accompanied by several friends and her lawyers.

She made her way to the lift, hoarded by the media, and proceeded to the fifth floor where she is scheduled for her first trial involving an alleged bribes-for-contract scandal.

Rosmah is facing three charges for both soliciting and accepting millions of ringgit in bribes in exchange for helping a company to secure a contract worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiations.

The contract was for an integrated project for solar photovoltaic hybrid system and for the operation and maintenance of generators for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah was charged on November 15, 2018 with having asked for an RM187.5 million bribe or 15 per cent of the contract’s value from the company Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, and receiving an RM1.5 million bribe from Saidi.

She was charged on April 10, 2019 with receiving a RM5 million bribe in cash from Saidi via her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor.

On Monday, Rosmah had failed to appear in Court, with her lawyers producing a medical certificate to explain her absence, saying that the sick leave was for until February 8.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram had however objected to the medical certificate being used to justify her absence in courtroom, arguing that he too was suffering from some of the medical conditions that Rosmah was said to have.



