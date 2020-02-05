Pasir Gudang Umno Youth dispels talk it was involved in Syed Saddiq ‘mob attack’

Pasir Gudang Umno Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambrose stressed that the detained Umno Youth member was at the event in his personal capacity and did not represent the party or its Youth wing in any way on that day. — Picture from Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Feb 5 — Pasir Gudang Umno Youth today has denied that it was involved in the alleged aggression against Party Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on Friday night.

Its division wing chief Noor Azleen Ambrose confirmed that a Pasir Gudang Umno Youth committee member was detained by the police over the alleged fracas in Ulu Tiram on February 1.

“He was released the following day after giving his statement and cooperating with the police.

“However, the police determined that he was not involved with or part of those who provoked the minister,” said Noor Azleen.

Noor Azleen stressed that the Umno Youth member in question was at the event in his personal capacity and did not represent the party or its Youth wing in any way on that day.

“I have to make it clear that his presence at the time had nothing to do with Umno Youth,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Noor Azleen’s response came after allegations published by a news portal yesterday, claiming that Pasir Gudang Umno Youth had a hand in the aggression against Syed Saddiq.

Noor Azleen said he hoped that his statement will debunk the rumours, adding that the police should be allowed to conduct their investigations thoroughly.

“We consistently reject gutter politics as Malaysia is a free country and everybody has the freedom to exercise all democratic rights as its citizens,” he said.

Last Friday, Syed Saddiq was reportedly heckled by an aggressive mob while attending a Bersatu Youth event at a restaurant in Ulu Tiram here, together with his parents.

The group, dressed mainly in black, surrounded the minister’s table before they yelled and harassed those with him, and demanded that he leave Johor.

The 27-year-old Muar MP was then forced to scale a fence to leave the venue in an attempt to avoid the fracas.

Pictures of him climbing a steel fence have since been circulated online, prompting his critics to label him a “coward”.

Syed Saddiq later claimed the thugs were linked to Umno based on information provided by the police.