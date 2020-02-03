Coronavirus: Mara monitors its sponsored students in China

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said both Mara students are final year language students at the Beijing Foreign Studies University. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUANTAN, Feb 3 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) which has only two sponsored students in China has been in contact with both to find out their status following the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) there.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said both are final year language students at the Beijing Foreign Studies University.

“We do not have many students in China as we mostly sponsor them to Korea and Japan... however, regarding the two students in China, we are in constant contact to get their latest development.

“So far, both have not requested to return or to postpone studies. If they do, we are prepared to look at the application according to existing policies,” she said.

She added that if the students decide to return, they will be subjected to the procedure set by the Health Ministry and the National Disaster Management Agency, which includes quarantine upon arrival in Malaysia.

Rina was speaking at a press conference held after attending an event to present letters of appointment to the Pahang Federal Kampung Community Management (MPKKP) here today, which was also attended by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Fuziah Salleh.

At the event, Rina presented appointment letters to 276 people who are part of the 542 appointed to the MPKKP.

She added that information on coronavirus and influenza as well as preventive measures has been provided to all Mara Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) and educational institutions under Mara. — Bernama