Syed Saddiq says cops revealed Umno was behind mob attack in Johor

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman addresses a Malaysia Future Leaders School luncheon at the International Youth Centre in Kuala Lumpur February 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today said his accusations towards Umno for being behind a mob that heckled him during a recent political event in Johor was not his own assumption but made after he was briefed by the police.

“I was guided by what was mentioned to me by the police themselves when I was briefed.

“So I am guided by the police, police investigations and allow the police to complete the investigations and I am very happy to hear that action has been taken against three people,” he said.

He made these comments during a press conference at the International Youth Centre in Bandar Tun Razak here today, after attending a luncheon talk with the Malaysia Future Leaders’ School (MFLS).

His comments came following an incident on Friday where Syed Saddiq, while attending a Parti Pribumi Bersatu (PPBM) Youth event at a restaurant in Ulu Tiram, Johor Baru, together with his parents, was heckled by a group of around 100 to 150 people.

The group, dressed mostly in black, had surrounded the minister’s table before they yelled and harassed those with him, and demanded he leave Johor.

In an attempt to escape the commotion last Friday, Syed Saddiq was forced to scale a fence to leave the venue. Pictures of him climbing the steel fence have since been circulated online.

He commented today saying he was forced to take the unusual route to avoid a potential confrontation with the mob.

“Not just myself but also the exco of Melaka state government YB (Datuk Mohd) Rafiq (Naizamohideen) and the former exco of Johor state, YB Mazlan Bujang, who was with us as well.

“So we used the other route, which is obviously to go through the forest,” he explained.

Umno Youth Chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had in response denied his party’s involvement and said that a police report had been lodged against Syed Saddiq over his accusations and that legal action is also being taken.

Today, when asked if he planned to apologise, Syed Saddiq refused to confirm nor deny anything, repeating how his claims were made after being guided by the police.

“I want justice to come to ensure that this sends a signal that gangsterism will never be tolerated in Malaysia’s political scene, no matter who the perpetrator is,” he added.