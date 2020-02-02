Police refute claims of cover up in Puchong drug-related case

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID Director Datuk Seri Moha Khalil Kader Mohd said there were no delays in investigating the case. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JOHOR BARU, Feb 2 — Police today denied allegations that there had been an attempt to cover up the drug-related case in which 17 individuals were arrested at a condominium in Jalan Puchong, Kuala Lumpur, last month.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said there were no delays in investigating the case.

“Generally, police have to rely on the pathology reports. People say we are dragging our feet on this (investigation) but that is not true. This is normal procedure. It is the same with other cases. At times it may take up to three months.

“So, I can’t explain further. I have to wait for the reports before coming to any decision,” he told a press conference after the official launch of Johor Baru South District Police Headquarters, here today.

He said police could not conduct legal proceedings based on the urine test results alone as the pathology reports were required.

He said this when asked on the latest development with regards to media reports that on Jan 12 a state assemblyman was among those arrested following a raid at a condominium.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador in a press conference held the following day confirmed the arrest of 17 individuals in the raid, 16 of whom tested positive for drugs. However he did not divulge their identities as the case was still under investigation. — Bernama