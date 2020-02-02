Foreign minister to attend OIC emergency meeting on ‘deal of the century’ in Jeddah

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to reporters in Parliament October 17, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will attend an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, tomorrow, to discuss the proposed peace deal for Israel and Palestine announced by the United States President Donald Trump last week.

Wisma Putra in a statement today, said Saifuddin will deliver Malaysia’s statement at the open-ended emergency meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers.

“Malaysia’s participation at the meeting is a testament of its unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, and reaffirms the role of the OIC in efforts to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967,” it said.

A Final Communique is expected to be adopted as an outcome of the meeting.

On January 28, Trump announced that part of the Middle East peace plan dubbed as “deal of the century” includes the US’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital” and that the US will recognise Israeli sovereignty over territory that Trump’s plan envisages being part of Israel.

Meanwhile, Malaysia calls the international community to give unwavering commitment to the struggle of the Palestinian people and to respect the sovereignty of the Palestinian State in accordance to the OIC and the United Nations Resolutions and the international law, the statement said.

“Malaysia reiterates its position that a two-state solution is the only viable solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict, in which Palestinians and Israelis live side by side in peace, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine,” it said. — Bernama