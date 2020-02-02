DPM: Don’t spread fake news on coronavirus

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail gives a speech at Insaf Malaysia Technical Relief Organisation’s dinner in Kuala Lumpur February 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail tonight called on people not to spread fake news on the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak that affecting the world, including Malaysia.

She said such a move could create uncertainty towards implemented efforts which would lead to panic and further worsen the situation.

“I also want to share with all of you here that I went to visit frontliners at KLIA, klia2, the Ministry of Health and others who involved. We are indebted to them for taking such a high risk.

“Therefore, please don’t share false news and incorrect information. Let us come together to overcome the problem as we are not alone in facing the infection,” she said in her address at Insaf Malaysia Technical Relief Organisation’s dinner here.

She said the government had complied with the Standard Operating Procedure in ensuring every step taken was in accordance with the directives by the National Security Council and latest information issued by the World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health. — Bernama

