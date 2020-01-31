Penang approves flexible working hours for state government agencies

Penang State Secretary Datuk Abdul Razak Jaafar said the implementation of the Service Circular 05/2019 on FWH at the state-level was slightly modified, with the FWH set to be 30 minutes instead of one hour according to the original circular for the federal departments. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 31 — The Penang government has approved the implementation of the flexible working hours (FWH) in state government agencies replacing the staggered working hours (SWH).

However, state Secretary Datuk Abdul Razak Jaafar said the implementation of the Service Circular 05/2019 on FWH at the state-level was slightly modified, with the FWH set to be 30 minutes instead of one hour according to the original circular for the federal departments.

“For Penang, officers can use the FWH on working days within 30 minutes after they start work, either 7.30am, 8am or 8.30am,” he said here yesterday.

However, this flexibility is subject to the approval of their respective department head. — Bernama