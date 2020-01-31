Negri Sembilan withdraws Ritz Corporate Holding MD’s datukship

The Office of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan refuted a claim by Ritz Corporate Holding Berhad that the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir (centre) is the patron of the company. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Jan 31 — The Negri Sembilan state award “Darjah Setia Bakti Negri Sembilan” (DBNS), that comes with the title “Datuk”, conferred on Ritz Corporate Holding Berhad managing director Ibrahim Yahaya last January 14 has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

The decision was made at a special meeting on the conferment of Negri Sembilan state awards at Istana Besar Seri Menanti, Kuala Pilah, last Wednesday, said its registrar, Datuk Razali Ab Malik, in a statement today.

“The decision is aimed at preserving the dignity and honour of the Negri Sembilan royal institution,” he added.

Yesterday, the Office of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan refuted a claim by Ritz Corporate Holding Berhad that the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir is the patron of the company. — Bernama