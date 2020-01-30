Penang Health Dept denies China tourist warded for coronavirus

Chinese tourists wearing protective face masks are seen at the Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur January 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 30 — The Penang Health Department today denied a tourist from China was admitted to the Penang General Hospital (HPP) for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) infection.

The department said in a statement that there was no positive case of coronavirus infection in the state to date.

“The department has always carried out steps recommended by the World Health Organisation,” it said.

The statement was issued in response to a viral video showing the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the HPP allegedly vacated due to a Chinese tourist being treated for the virus at the hospital. — Bernama