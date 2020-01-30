Over 200 displaced as floods hit Johor

An afternoon rain that lasted until late night had caused floods in several urban areas of Johor yesterday. — Picture via Facebook/TheJohorDT

JOHOR BARU, Jan 30 — A total of 211 victims from 58 families were evacuated to temporary flood relief centres after floods hit several districts in the state during a heavy downpour yesterday.

The affected districts were Kluang, Johor Baru, Pontian and Kulai.

Johor Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said several locations in the four districts were inundated.

“A total of four temporary flood relief centres were opened in each district until 7am today.

“The centres are at SK Jubli Intan in Renggam, the Saleng New Village community hall in Kulai, SK Sri Bunian in Pontian and the Kampung Batu 10 community hall in Johor Baru,” said Tan in a statement today.

Yesterday, several government agencies were deployed to provide assistance at flooded areas in the state.

These included the police, marine police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Social Welfare Department, Meteorological Department, city and district councils, health department, People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and village heads.

Last month, Johor had recorded about 4,000 flood victims from seven districts that were displaced due to prolonged heavy rain brought upon by the year-end monsoon season.