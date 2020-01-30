Muhyiddin: Enough laws to curb fake news even without repealed Act

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to reporters in Putrajaya January 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Existing laws are enough to combat misinformation on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin said to dispel criticism against Pakatan Harapan for repealing the Anti-Fake News Act.

Muhyiddin said laws such as the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act both have provisions to deal with such offences.

“What is important is the current situation, how we deal with it.

“We have other laws as well, as we mentioned just now under the Penal Code; the police are taking action based on that which is quite forceful enough, and secondly with the MCMC,” he said referring to the Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission.

He was responding to questions about former minister and Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said’s criticism of the government for repealing the law against fake news.

Muhyiddin said later that the government would review the matter if required.

He then reminded the public not to spread fake news on the 2019-nCoV outbreak, saying that authorities were actively pursuing offenders.

“This is not good for public order, that is why we take stern action,” he said.