Wuhan virus: No precedent yet to restrict mass gatherings or celebrations, says Dr Wan Azizah

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail listen to a briefing during a visit to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) in Putrajaya January 29, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 — Calling for calm after three more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infections in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail assured that there is no need yet to restrict mass gatherings or celebrations.

Dr Wan Azizah explained that while confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV are rising globally, there has yet to be a directive from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to restrict mass gatherings following the outbreak.

“We have to look at how (the situation) progresses. If WHO issued a directive that there should not be any mass gatherings, then we (the government) will come out with a statement and directive,’’ she said.

Dr Wan Azizah was asked by the media about whether the government intends to dissuade Malaysians from attending mass gatherings ahead of Thaipusam celebrations on February 8, due to concerns stemming from the Wuhan virus.

She also pleaded with Malaysians not to spread disinformation and fake news on the virus.

The government recently decided to halt all immigration facilities including issuing visas to Chinese citizens from Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.

When pressed whether the travel restrictions will extend to Chinese nationals beyond Hubei province, Dr Wan Azizah explained that the situation has yet to necessitate such measures.

As of 2pm today, Malaysia has seven confirmed 2019-nCoV cases, all of whom are Chinese nationals, according to official data released by the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the health authorities have dealt with 74 cases of patients-under-investigation confirmed to be negative of the virus while eight other cases are still pending lab results.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also announced that the government will repatriate 78 Malaysians trapped in Hubei province.

Dr Wan Azizah explained that these individuals will have to be quarantined once they arrive in the country.

“Yes, they have to be quarantined. That is SOP (standard operating procedure). Because they were exposed and we have to be sure,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said while the government is working to remove its citizens from a risky environment, it also needed to ensure the public is well protected.

Also present at the press conference was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad and his deputy, Dr Lee Boon Chye.