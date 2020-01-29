Voice note on coronavirus death in Bentong is fake, says Pahang health director

An coronavirus alert notice is seen at the entrance of KPJ Tawakkal, Kuala Lumpur January 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUANTAN, Jan 29 — A voice note circulating on social media today, about an alleged death in Bentong due to the novel coronavirus, is fake news.

When contacted, Pahang health director Datuk Dr Bahari Awang Ngah said there were no coronavirus cases in the state so far.

“We hope the public will not circulate the voice note, so as not to create panic. Don’t share false information about the current situation.

“If a coronavirus case was indeed detected, we (state health department) will surely be the first to know and report the matter to the ministry,” he said. — Bernama