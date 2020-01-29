Sabah Bersatu nominations: Hajiji, Masidi retain posts unopposed

Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attend a special meeting for Sabah Bersatu leaders in Kota Kinabalu September 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 29 — Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor retained the Tuaran division chief post uncontested after nominations was closed last Sunday.

Sabah Bersatu deputy chief Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun also won uncontested for the Ranau division chief post.

Its secretary Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (Beluran), information chief Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Libaran) and treasurer Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif (Kimanis) also won the division chief post unchallenged.

Fourteen other division chiefs who won unopposed were Datuk Rahim Bakri (Kudat), Datuk Wetron Bahanda (Kota Marudu), Datuk Japlin Akim (Kota Belud), Encik Mohamed Razali Mohamed Razi (Sepanggar), Datuk Faisyal Yusof Hamdan Diego (Kota Kinabalu), Senator Datuk John Ambrose (Penampang), Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar (Papar), Datuk Isnin Alisnih (Beaufort), Encik Matbali Musah (Sipitang), Datuk Rubin Balang (Tenom), Encik Azman Ruslan (Keningau), Senator Datuk Abdul Ghani Yassin (Pensiangan), Datuk Awang Kadin Tang (Sandakan) and Aksyah Nasrah (Kinabatangan).

Six other divisions will witness either straight fights or three-cornered contests.

According to Kiandee 25 divisions in the state were eligible to submit their nomination for the Bersatu elections being held for the first time.

He said Sabah Srikandi chief Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun along with 20 other Srikandi chiefs also retained their posts unchallenged.

The Bersatu branch-level meetings will be held from February 15 to March 29 with the divisional meetings scheduled on April 18.

Bersatu will hold its annual general meeting and assembly from June 25 to 28. — Bernama