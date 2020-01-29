PM: Chief secretary to govt’s office an important institution

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad presents former chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Ismail Bakar with a token of appreciation during an appreciation dinner in Putrajaya January 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 — The role played by the chief secretary to the government as the link between administrative members and civil servants is vital for government policies and decisions to be understood and well-received, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

He said the chief secretary to the government’s office is the most important institution in the federal administration, and its role needs to be acknowledged and valued by civil servants.

Dr Mahathir said this relationship was important as public servants must realise that while policies can be good on paper, it can still bring about damage and regression they failed to be implemented accordingly.

“On the part of the civil servants, there must be realisation that implementing policies and ensuring their aims are successfully achieved is a duty, and if that responsibility strays from its intending aims, the objectives would not be met and the people are the ones who would suffer, and the people includes us as well,” Dr Mahathir said at the appreciation dinner for former chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Ismail Bakar here tonight.

Also present were the prime minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali and senior government officials.

The prime minister said a Cabinet Retreat was held recently to share and exchange views, standpoints, and expectations and hopes on how administrators and civil servants could carry out their respective roles.

“I believe it would act as turning point towards closer and effective cooperation in the management of the country, especially in successfully implementing major policies such as the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

According to the prime minister, the synergy between administrative members and the civil service led by the chief secretary to the government and heads of department will strengthen and secure the nation’s future further.

On Ismail, Dr Mahathir said he considered him as one of the members of the Pakatan Harapan government transition team that has led the nation since May 10, 2018.

“Managing change is something I consider difficult and challenging. He was given the responsibility to lead 1.6 million public servants into acknowledging that change and from then on implement new policies together,” he said.

Ismail left the service on mandatory retirement and was replaced by Mohd Zuki, 58, effective January 1 this year. — Bernama