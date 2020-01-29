Pahang MB: 1,018 vegetable farmers in Cameron Highlands offered land for rent

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuantan January 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

JERANTUT, Jan 29 — Some 1,018 vegetable growers in Cameron Highlands who previously operated on land with temporary occupation licence (TOL) status have been offered to continue their operations through a registered rental arrangement.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the land involved was part of the 5,526,219 hectares land in three districts, namely Ulu Telom, Ringlet and Tanah Rata, which had previously been cultivated by the farmers.

“The offer letter will be issued in stages starting from today with a tenant being offered a maximum area of three acres (approximately 1.2 hectares) for a period of three years subject to certain conditions.

“Among the conditions is the Malaysian Good Agricultural Practices (MyGAP) certification for extending the lease term,” he told reporters after attending a friendly meeting with Jerantut District Community Leaders here, today.

Wan Rosdy said the 5,526,219 hectares of land was divided into 78 blocks with 58 blocks in Ulu Telom, Ringlet (14 blocks) and Tanah Rata (six blocks) and an opportunity for gardeners who who have never farmed there to rent a block that has yet to be leased.

Also present were Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak and Pahang Land and Mines director Datuk Nazri Abu Bakar. — Bernama