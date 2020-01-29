Girl, 3, falls to death from fourth floor of teachers’ quarters in Gombak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― A three-year-old girl was killed while her six-year-old sister severely injured, believed to have fallen from the fourth floor of a teachers’ quarters in Gombak, near here yesterday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the two sisters were found in an open area of the quarters at 5.30pm by their mother who had just returned from work.

“The victims’ mother, assisted by the neighbours, rushed the two children to Selayang Hospital where the three-year-old was pronounced dead by the doctor.

“The other victim suffered broken hand and leg,” he said in a statement.

He said a preliminary investigation found that prior to the incident the father had left the two siblings inside the house before going out.

Further investigation is being carried out under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, he said. ― Bernama