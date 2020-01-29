Coronavirus: UUM to screen students from China as precautionary measure

A Google screenshot of the UUM campus. UUM’s deputy vice-chancellor (academic and international) Prof Dr Yusnidah Ibrahim says students who just arrived from China will undergo a second health screening at the university as a precautionary measure.

ALOR SETAR, Jan 29 ― Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) students who just arrived from China will undergo a second health screening at the university as a precautionary measure against the 2019 novel coronavirus infection.

Its deputy vice-chancellor (academic and international) Prof Dr Yusnidah Ibrahim said the procedure would be conducted at the University Health Centre (PKU) upon their arrival.

UUM views the risk of the virus infection seriously as there are many international students at the university, including 422 from China, he said in a statement today.

He said UUM also had undertaken several proactive measures to prevent coronavirus infection, including postponing all staff and students activities to China.

“UUM community is advised to get treatment at the PKU or any health facility if they have a fever, cough or breathing difficulty,” he said. ― Bernama