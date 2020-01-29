Coronavirus patients handled with utmost care, says infectious disease expert at Sungai Buloh Hospital

A woman with a face mask walks past the main gate of Sungai Buloh Hospital January 29, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The handling of patient’s associated with the 2019 novel coronavirus infection in the country is being carried out with the utmost care, with their treatment beginning as soon as the patient is suspected to be infected with the virus.

Dr Yasmin Mohamed Gani, Infectious Disease Consultant at Sungai Buloh Hospital, said the isolation process for suspected patients would begin early and they would not be placed in public wards.

“Once we (the health practitioners) have patients with coronavirus, we will quarantine and isolate them. We will stop placing them in the isolation ward if they test negative for the virus and have fully recovered.

“Usually, the results of the detection test sent to the Institute of Medical Research will be known within 24 hours, and if the test is confirmed positive we will continue isolating and closely monitoring the patient,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Known as 2019-nCoV, the coronavirus that causes respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia, was first detected in December in Wuhan, China, with symptoms of infection including fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

Dr Yasmin said staff caring for coronavirus patients were also experienced in dealing with infectious diseases.

“We have a highly trained dedicated team who will take care of the patients. They (doctor/nurse) will go in pairs (for monitoring) minimum twice a day.

“Why in pairs? So they can monitor each other to avoid any treatment errors and so on. Outside (the room) there will also be someone who will take care to make sure the two are not facing any problems,” she said.

She said patients’ dietary practices were based on hospital diets while their food utensils comprise single-use disposable plates and cutlery to prevent the spread of the virus.

On how to detect for coronavirus, she said it would be done through sputum examination while for patients with no phlegm, the doctor will conduct a swab examination through the inner nose.

“Every handling of the specimen is carried out with the utmost responsibility and it will be placed in a triple packaging to prevent the spread of the virus,” she said.

So far, seven people, all Chinese nationals, have tested positive for coronavirus in the country.

Dr Yasmin said three individuals who reported positive early this morning were in a stable condition and being monitored.

Meanwhile, on prevention measures to be taken, Dr Yasmin recommended that personal hygiene be maintained at all times.

“Always wash your hands, avoid rubbing your face and eyes without washing your hands. Also avoid contact with wild animals, and it is safe to wear face mask.

“Those who have a sore throat, cough or other symptoms are advised to see a doctor as soon as possible,” she said. — Bernama