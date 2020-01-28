Baru: Trans-Borneo Highway to be completed in 10 years

Works Minister Baru Bian said the construction of the Trans-Borneo Highway linking the interiors of Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Kalimantan in Indonesia will be completed in the next 10 years. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Jan 28 — The construction of the Trans-Borneo Highway linking the interiors of Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Kalimantan in Indonesia will be completed in the next 10 years, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

He said the highway would be the third mega project to be implemented in Borneo, apart from the Pan Borneo Highway and Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR).

“Budget 2020 has allocated RM600 million for the 40-kilometre highway that will include a Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security complex in Serundong, Sabah.

“The tender for the project should come out by the end of August or later this year,” he told reporters at a Chinese New Year open house, organised by Batu Lintang Assemblyman See Chee How at the Stampin PKR office here today.

He said the proposed highway would link Serundong, Simenggaris, Melinau, Kerayan and Long Bawan in Kalimantan before crossing into Sarawak’s northern interior settlement of Ba’Kelalan.

“It would then connect to the SSLR (Sabah-Sarawak Link Road) to Long Pasia in Sabah, where a new road would be built to Sapulut to take travellers back to Kalabakan,” he said, adding that the ministry was also giving the SSLR project a priority. — Bernama