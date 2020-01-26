Muhyiddin wins Bersatu Pagoh division chief post unchallenged

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin won his post uncontested. — Bernama pic JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 26 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin won the Pagoh division chief post uncontested after nominations closed at 2pm today.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal has also won the division deputy chief post unchallenged, it was learnt.

Informed party sources told Bernama that Johor Bersatu chairman and Tebrau division chief Mazlan Bujang will be challenged by his deputy Saiful Ahmad and also the division Srikandi (women’s wing) head, Noorlihan Ariffin in a three-cornered contest in the upcoming party elections.

Meanwhile, Johor Bersatu election committee chairman Ahmad Daud chairman said all 26 divisions in the state were qualified to send representatives to the party’s inaugural elections.

He said the nomination process in all 26 divisions ran smoothly today.

Until 7pm, the state party headquarters had already received nomination papers from 16 divisions, he said, while the rest were expected to be handed over by 10pm.

He said there were three-cornered contests in 80 per cent of the divisions while two more divisions will also see five-cornered fights. — Bernama