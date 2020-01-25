Coronavirus: Jakim urges state Islamic religious councils, departments, to hold hajat prayers

Tourists wear masks upon arrival at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport following the coronavirus infection January 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 25 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has urged state Islamic Religious Departments and Councils to organise special prayers (solat hajat) in mosques under their jurisdiction for Malaysia and the world to be protected from the coronavirus epidemic.

In a statement issued today, its director-general Datuk Paimuzi Yahya said this follows the confirmation of coronavirus infection detected in Malaysia involving three tourists from China as confirmed by the Health Ministry today.

He added that Jakim organised the solat hajat in three main mosques — Masjid Negara, Masjid Putra and Masjid Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin in Putrajaya — after the Isyak prayers tonight.

At the same time, he said, Muslims should observe the health practices recommended by the Health Ministry. — Bernama