Two policemen charged with accepting RM3,000 in bribes

KUANTAN, Jan 24 — Two policemen were charged at the Sessions Court here today on two separate counts of accepting RM3,000 in bribes three years ago.

The accused, Corporal Mohammad Faizal Abdul Shukor, 41, and Lance Corporal Muhammad Fahmie Fesal, 27, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to them in the presence of Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

Mohammad Faizal from Lorong Putra here was charged with accepting bribes amounting to RM1,800 in six transactions of RM300 each from trader Wong Kok Wei between May 3 until November 7, 2017 at Maybank Jalan Beserah here.

The bribes were allegedly to induce the accused who was then based at the patrol car unit of the Kuantan Police Headquarters not to take action against Wong who allegedly owned smuggled cigarettes.

Prosecution was conducted under Section 16 (a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) 2009 which provides for a sentence under Section 24 of the same act, which is a jail sentence of up to 20 years and fine not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is more, if convicted.

At the same court, Muhammad Fahmie who is a colleague of Mohammad Faizal was charged on four counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM1,200 relating to his official duties from the same victim.

Muhammad Fahmie from Sungai Jan here allegedly committed the offence between May 3 and September 1, 2017, involving four transactions of RM300 each, which were deposited into his CIMB account in Jalan Beserah here.

He is being charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of up to two years or fine or both, if convicted.

During the proceedings, MACC deputy public prosecutor Siti Sarah Zainal Abiddin offered both the accused bail of RM10,000 for all charges.

However, the two who were not represented by counsel, pleaded for the bail to be reduced on the reason that they were supporting their parents, children and siblings.

Siti Aminah allowed both accused to be released on bail with a surety of RM6,000 for all charges with one surety and set a re-mention of the case on February 20. — Bernama