EC denies changing voters constituencies using information provided in e-Wallet

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun speaks to reporters in Putrajaya January 22, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The Election Commission (EC) today denied rumors that it had used personal information provided in e-Wallet platforms to change the voting constituencies of registered voters.

EC chairman, Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, said a circular making its rounds on Facebook accusing the EC of changing voters constituencies was fake.

He said the EC must inform voters first before making any changes.

“The EC has was contacted by a voter, who uses the app (e-Wallet), through the EC hotline with regards to the allegations making its rounds on Facebook.

“We would like to stress that the information being spread is false,” said Azhar in a statement.

“We cannot make changes to any voting constituencies without informing the voter beforehand.”

Based on Election (Registration of Electors) Regulations 2002, any registered voter that wants t change their voting constituency must make an application to change it through the registration channels provided by the EC.

These locations are EC headquarters, any state EC office, all post offices throughout the country or do so online at https://mysprdaftar.spr.gov.my.

“Changes to voting constituency for any voter is not done automatically as alleged on Facebook,” added Azhar.