Malindo Air suspends flights to and from Wuhan

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Malindo Air has suspended its international flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, China, with immediate effect.

In a statement here today, it said the flight suspension is in response to the travel ban by officials in Wuhan following the Coronavirus outbreak, and is aimed at ensuring the safety, security and comfort of air travel to the flight crew and guests or passengers.

The airline said passengers who hold a valid booking for travel between January 23 to February 8, 2020 may contact its call centre at +603-78415388 or walk-in to the ticketing office for further assistance.

“In the meantime, we are also monitoring the current situation in Wuhan very closely and will provide the latest development to our passengers on our website accordingly,” said Malindo Air. — Bernama