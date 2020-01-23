In CNY message, chief minister salutes Sabah’s cultural diversity

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal takes pictures with lion dancers in the lobby of the Sabah State Administrative Centre in Kota Kinabalu January 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 23 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today called on Sabahans to appreciate their cultural diversity for peace and unity to prevail.

He said with Chinese New Year (CNY) around the corner, Sabahans should be reminded that the state is a rich melting pot of customs and cultures.

“We live in peace and harmony because in Sabah we accept and celebrate this diversity.

“I believe all these will lead to more sustainable development and prosperity for us to benefit together,” he said in his message in conjunction with the 2020 CNY celebration.

He said the festivity was a great medium to highlight the uniqueness of the Chinese culture in Sabah.

“The celebration gives us an opportunity to be merry. To those who celebrate it, my family and I wish you a happy new year. I hope that the new year will bring more happiness, prosperity, harmony and luck to each of us,” he said. — Bernama