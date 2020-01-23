Deputy minister: 75pc ETS, KTM Intercity tickets for CNY travel period sold

A boy plays under traditional lantern decorations at the Thean Hou temple ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Over 75 per cent of the tickets for the Electric Train Service (ETS) and KTM Intercity have been sold from the total 197,328 tickets offered in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration this year.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaafar said this included 170,784 ETS tickets whereby 135,295 tickets had been sold and 26,544 KTM Intercity tickets with 14,623 tickets sold, to date.

The tickets were for journeys from January 20 until January 31, he told reporters after handing over souvenirs to KTMB passengers in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration at Kuala Lumpur Sentral today.

Kamarudin said the sale of the tickets had started on November 18 last year to facilitate early planning by the public. — Bernama