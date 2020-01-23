DAP promotes e-wallet app usage in Penang

Many, especially the elderly, are facing problems collecting the RM30 wallet balance through the e-Tunai Rakyat programme, she said. — SoyaCincau pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 23 ― Penang DAP Wanita is organising roadshows to educate the public on the use of e-wallet applications, including the Penang Smart Parking.

Penang DAP Wanita chairperson Lim Siew Khim said that many Penangites, especially the elderlies, have either not installed the e-wallet app yet or were having troubles understanding its functions.

Thus, most are facing problems collecting the RM30 wallet balance through the e-Tunai Rakyat programme, she said.

“However, they are eager to learn more on how to use them,” she told reporters at the launch of the first of such roadshows held at the Farlim night market here, last night.

She said that until the end of February, five more roadshows will be held around Penang, namely in Air Itam food court, Kampung Baru market, Macallum night market, Bagan and Pulau Tikus. ― Bernama