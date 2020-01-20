Johor police chief: Investigation paper on school principal accused of sexual grooming referred to Bukit Aman

Johor Police Chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din (centre) said the case had to be referred there as it involved a civil servant. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 20 — The investigation paper on a case involving a school principal accused of sexually grooming a student has been referred to the Prosecution and Law Division (D5) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bukit Aman.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the case had to be referred there as it involved a civil servant.

He added that the investigation paper has been completed and will be sent to Bukit Aman this week.

“After that, it will be sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

On January 12, Kamarudin was reported as saying police had recorded statements from three individuals including the school principal in connection to the investigations.

The issue went viral on the social media recently, with allegations that an award-winning secondary school head had sent obscene messages to students.

Separately, commenting on the performance report of the Johor Police last year, Kamarudin said the Narcotics CID had arrested 17,501 people, the highest number in the country.

“The drug haul was 2,960 kilogrammes, worth RM134.93 million, while the value of confiscation was RM10.47 million,” he said, adding that the crime index had dropped to 9,870 cases last year compared to 10,338 in 2018.

Last year, he said, the CID detained 13,074 people and seized cash amounting to RM1.43 million.

Kamarudin added that this year, police will continue with various operations to maintain security in Johor which will be hosting Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) and the Visit Johor Year. — Bernama