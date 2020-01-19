Saifuddin: No compromise for sellers who raise prices

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry has instructed its officers to visit the business premises concerned and take necessary action against the affected traders. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is aware of some traders indiscriminately increasing the price of goods to take advantage of the coming Chinese New Year celebration.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, said the ministry has instructed its officers to visit the business premises concerned and take necessary action against the affected traders.

Traders found to have increased the price of their good indiscriminately by taking advantage of the Chinese New Year, will face strict action in accordance with the the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act, he said in a statement today.

He said this in response to complaints from the Consumers’ Association of Penang on the recent increase in price of vegetables.

Saifuddin said the ministry will not compromise with traders involved in profiteering or those who failed to comply with the Chinese New Year Festive Season Price Control Scheme on 16 essential items, which comes into effect on Jan 20 until Feb 2.

“More than 2,300 enforcement officers from the ministry will conduct checks at all business premises to ensure traders comply with the price control scheme and do not engage in profiteering,” he added.

He said those with information on profiteering by traders should lodge complaints with the ministry or WhatsApp to 019-2794317. — Bernama