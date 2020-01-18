Sarawak JPJ to go undercover during CNY

SERIAN, Jan 18 — Road Transport Department (RTD) officers in Sarawak will go undercover as bus passengers during ‘Op Tahun Baru Cina 2020’ beginning today until February 2.

Sarawak RTD director Mohd Syafiq Anas Abdullah said they would snap pictures and record violations committed by drivers throughout the journey.

“Once they reach their destinations, they will issue summonses. We do not want to issue a summon on the road, as it will be unfortunate if the driver refuses to continue driving and drop off passengers,” he said after launching ‘Op TBC 2020 JPJ Sarawak’ here today.

“Each trip will have two RTD personnel on the bus,” he said.

Mohd Syafiq said enforcement of ‘Op TBC 2020’ would also focus on vehicle inspections at bus terminals and patrols along the Pan Borneo route from Kuching to Limbang.

In addition, the RTD Sarawak will also bar certain types of heavy vehicles on the road two days before the celebration, from January 23 to 24 and two days after the celebration from January 27 to 28. — Bernama