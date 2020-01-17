Saudi wants to stand next to Malaysia in fight against Islamophobia, extremism, says envoy

Mahmoud Hussien emphasised on the need for a collective cooperation among Muslim countries to find a way to solve the problems that beset the ummah and the Muslim world. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Saudi Arabia is keen to work with Malaysia to provide a true picture of Islam in its fight against Islamophobia, radicalism and global extremism, said Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Dr Mahmoud Hussien Saeed Qattan.

He said both countries were always making efforts to convey the true picture of Islam through the concept of moderation and wasatiyyah.

Emphasising the need for a collective cooperation among Muslim countries to find a way to solve the problems that beset the ummah and the Muslim world, he said it required joint efforts and participation from all Muslim countries to resolve it.

“Issues and problems affecting Muslims worldwide, such as Islamophobia, radicalism and extremism are also facing many other countries in the world. There need to be a collective cooperation among Islamic countries to find a solution to the problems, “he said in a special interview with Bernama at the Saudi Arabia Embassy here.

Expressing the Saudi government’s concern on problems affecting the Muslim countries and the ummah, Mahmoud Hussien said Muslim countries could work together through existing international institutions such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Saudi Arabia ambassador to Malaysia said that through the mechanism and instruments of the OIC, the Muslim countries were able to voice its stand on such issues, including discussing actions that needed to be taken to address matters of Islam and its ummah, particularly the phenomenon of Islamophobia, extremism and violence.

“This collaboration is part of efforts developed by OIC and Malaysia, as well as several other Muslim countries.

“Therefore, discussions and collaboration between the two countries should always be held to highlight the true picture of Islam. This is in line with the call by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques (King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud) and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia (Mohammed bin Salman) who seek to strengthen relations between the two countries in all areas,” he said.

Touching on relations between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, Mahmoud Hussien said diplomatic relations among the two countries were strong.

Saudi Arabia and Malaysia are enhancing ties that will provide new dimensions in various fields that will benefit both countries InsyaAllah,” he said. — Bernama