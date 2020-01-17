Ramkarpal confirms Anwar’s instructions to initiate defamation suit against Yusoff Rawther

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s lawyer has confirmed that his client has instructed for defamation proceedings to be initiated against Muhammad Yusoff Rawther. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Bukit Gelugor MP and Anwar’s lawyer Ramkarpal Singh today confirmed that instructions were given by the PKR president several days ago to commence a defamation suit against Yusoff for the contents of his Statutory Declaration (SD) released on NovEMBER 19 last year.

“As the police investigations into the allegations in the said SD is now complete, with the Solicitor General announcing recently that Anwar will not be charged as a result of such investigations, I will take the necessary steps to file the said defamation suit next week,” read Ramkarpal’s brief statement.

This follows Solicitor-General Datuk Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek’s announcement through a media statement that no action would be taken against Anwar on the basis of there being insufficient evidence.

Engku Nor Faizah said that having reviewed all evidence obtained from the police, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) had found material contradictions of fact that could not support the institution of charges against any party under section 354 or any other provision of the Penal Code.

In December last year, reports emerged of Yusoff after he made an SD alleging that Anwar had assaulted him on October 2, 2018, but the Port Dickson Member of Parliament had denied the claim, stating that he had been busy with campaigning for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election at the time.

Recently, Anwar thanked the AGC for its professionalism after their announcement but stressed that he could not forgive the allegations and insults made towards him.

Earlier today, Yusoff and his lawyer Datuk Haniff Khatri today announced that they would seek for clarification from the Solicitor General over the contents of her statement announcing no action would be taken.